New roads pave way for massive growth of Israeli settlements

JERUSALEM (AP) — In the years to come, Israelis will be able to commute into Jerusalem and Tel Aviv from settlements deep inside the West Bank via highways, tunnels and overpasses that cut a wide berth around Palestinian towns. Rights groups say the new roads that are being built will set the stage for explosive settlement growth, even if President-elect Joe Biden’s administration somehow convinces Israel to curb its housing construction. The costly infrastructure projects signal that Israel intends to keep large swaths of the occupied territory in any peace deal, and that would make it even harder to establish a viable Palestinian state.