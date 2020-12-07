Next weather-maker possible late this week





We're tracking a potential strong weather-maker that could impact the upper Midwest later this week. The jet-stream will be slowly changing later this week which will bring a more active weather pattern to SE Minnesota and NE Iowa by the upcoming weekend. A strong low-pressure system will develop by the Rocky Mountain Region and will move across the Midwest Friday through the weekend. Current model guidance has a more southerly track (track #1 above) which would bring a light wintry mix to SE MN and NE IA Friday through Saturday. We'll keep a close eye on this low pressure because if the track shifts farther north, accumulating snowfall could be possible.

Above-average temperatures are expected not only this week but next week too. High temperatures could range from 5-8 degrees above average late next week.

With only 18 until Christmas and the above-average temperatures expected next week, I have lower our chances of a "White Christmas" (with at least 1" of snow on the ground). Long-range guidance does hint at a more active weather pattern just before Christmas, but with temperatures potentially warming above freezing, the snowfall (if we get some) might not last too long on the ground.

Warm temperatures are likely the next 3-days with highs reaching into the middle and upper 40s Tuesday through Thursday. Highs could even jump into the lower 50s in some areas on Wednesday. Temperatures do drop into the lower 30s for highs Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Nick