Spanish gov’t: former monarch will get no special treatment

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish government official says Juan Carlos I deserves no special treatment by the legal system, amid reports the former monarch is preparing to admit alleged undeclared income. Two Spanish newspapers cite unidentified sources in their reports that the scandal-hit former king wants to confess to non-payment of taxes. El País said the undeclared income amounts to more than 500,000 euros ($605,000). Under Spanish law, confessing to undeclared income and paying the outstanding taxes allows offenders to avoid being charged with a crime. Transport Minister José Luis Ábalos said Monday that “everybody is equal before the law, for better or for worse.”