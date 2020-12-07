Top publisher teams with top maker of bilingual materials

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the country’s top book publishers is partnering with an award-winning education technology company that specializes in bilingual materials for kids. Macmillan Publishers announced Monday that it had formed a strategic relationship with Encantos. Its products range from board books to interactive games. Macmillan will distribute Encantos’ current catalog and collaborate on new projects. Those include “Tiny Travelers,” which helps kids learn about geography and other cultures. Encantos CEO and co-founder Steven Wolfe Pereira said in a statement that with over 50 percent of kids in America today being multicultural, there is a hunger for more diverse voices.