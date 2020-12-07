Tough budget talks risk delaying EU’s new emissions target

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are under pressure to deliver an updated climate target this month. However they are unlikely to agree on a more ambitious number when they meet later this week if they can’t compromise on the 27-nation bloc’s long-term budget. That is the opinion of a top European diplomat. The last time EU leaders discussed the topic in October, they could not immediately adopt a proposal to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels and decided to try again during their December summit. In the meantime, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the U.K. should cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 68% by 2030 — a more ambitious goal than the EU’s.