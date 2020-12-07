WHO tries to bolster fragile funding with new foundation CEO

PARIS (AP) — The World Health Organization is hoping to strengthen its funding base with the appointment of a CEO to a foundation intended to bring in private donations. Anil Soni will join the new WHO Foundation in January after eight years with the multinational pharmaceutical Viatris. This year’s global coronavirus pandemic, as well as the Trump administration’s withdrawal from the U.N. health body, has exposed WHO’s fragile funding base. The organization relies largely upon voluntary contributions from member nations as well as a handful of large foundations. The incoming Biden administration has pledged to rejoin the organization, but Soni says WHO needs more funding flexibility.