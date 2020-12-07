Wisconsin COVID-19 survivor receives double lung transplant

(WTMJ/NBC News) -- A Milwaukee, Wisconsin woman who needed a double lung transplant after her battle with COVID-19 is now out of the hospital and recovering at home.

Carmen Lerma was rushed to Ascension St. Francis hospital back in July, unable to breathe. What ensued was a near-death battle with COVID-19, almost five months in different hospitals, and a double lung transplant. Now, we're able to see the moment she was reunited with her family.

Video captured the moment Carmen Lerma said an emotional goodbye to the nurses on her transplant team at University Hospital in Madison.

"Every single one of you here really made a difference for me. I wouldn't be here today. Thank you," Lerma said.

After the virus caused irreversible damage to her lungs, doctors decided a double lung transplant offered her best chance at survival.

