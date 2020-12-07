Yemen ‘on edge of precipice’ as UNICEF launches aid appeal

JERUSALEM (AP) — A top U.N. official says Yemen is “on the edge of a precipice,” with millions of children suffering from malnutrition and facing the risk of famine after years of civil war. Ted Chaiban sounded the alarm as the United Nations Children’s Fund launched a global appeal Monday for a record $2.5 billion of emergency assistance for the Middle East and North Africa. It says the funds are necessary to respond to the needs of millions of children across a region hit hard by conflict, natural disaster and the coronavirus crisis. The Mideast accounts for 40% of the global need, with about 39 million children needing health and education services.