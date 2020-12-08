A mild midweek; wintry weather possible late this week

Clouds, then sunshine today

Low clouds are lingering in the region today ahead of a warm front that is poised to push through the Upper Mississippi Valley, bringing brighter, milder weather to the area for the middle part of the week. Clouds will slowly clear off through the midday hours with afternoon sunshine and a southwest breeze working to warm our temperatures to the low and mid 40s.

Incredibly mild Wednesday

Warmer air will continue to build into the region for Wednesday with abundant sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures will warm from around the freezing mark in the morning to the upper 40s and lower 50s by the afternoon with a slight westerly breeze. Those afternoon readings tomorrow will be about 20 degrees above the seasonal average making tomorrow most likely the warmest day of the week and month!

Still mild Thursday

Temperatures Thursday will remain mild with sunshine and a few clouds throughout the day. Look for highs in the low to mid 40s in the afternono with a slight southeast breeze.

A wintry weekend

We're still tracking a storm system that will roll into the region on Friday, bringing a chance for rain and snow to the area. There's a lot of uncertainty associated with the exact path this system will take as it moves through the Mississippi Valley. A northerly track brings a heavier band of snowfall to our area while a southerly track means a glancing blow of rain and snow to the area from midday Friday through Friday night. A few light snow showers will be possible on the backside of the system Saturday morning with a minor additional coating possible in the area to go with gusty, raw winds and temperatures in the lower 30s.

Sunday looks brighter and colder with brisk northwest winds. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s Sunday afternoon.

Additional snow chances next week

A weak clipper type storm system will bring a slight chance for some light snow showers to the area Monday. High temperatures will be in the lower 30s with brisk northwest winds. A minor coating of accumulation will be possible in a few spots.

After a bright and seasonably cool Tuesday, another storm system looks to bring light snow to the area for next Wednesday with more of those seasonably chilly temperatures readings in the upper 20s and lower 30s.