Avalanche warnings, power cuts after snowfall in Austria

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Austria have issued avalanche warnings for the east of the country as 4,000 homes there were without electricity and one man was injured while on a back-country skiing tour. After several days of heavy snowfall in parts of the Alps, several roads are still closed in East Tyrol and some valleys were cut off from the rest of the country. Electricity provider Tinetz said Tuesday several electrical lines were snapped by snow or fallen trees. Public broadcaster ORF reported that a 23-year-old German man was injured Monday in the Hahnenkamm skiing region in Tyrol when he went skiing on a closed slope.