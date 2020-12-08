Baltimore’s new mayor: Goal is to ‘preserve’ people’s lives

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s newly elected mayor has been sworn into office after he was elected on a platform of reducing crime, investing in schools and creating opportunities for young people. Democrat Brandon Scott on Tuesday took the oath of office at City Hall’s rotunda. He now faces the monumental task of moving the city past one of its lowest points. The city has recorded more than 300 homicides for the sixth year in a row, and its population, businesses and tax revenues have not been spared by the coronavirus pandemic. Scott says his main goal is to “preserve lives,” noting the toll that crime has taken on Black lives in the city.