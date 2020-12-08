Carr, Gach help Minnesota rally, beat Boston College in OT

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Marcus Carr scored nine of his 22 points in overtime, Both Gach had 16 points and nine rebounds, and Minnesota rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat Boston College 85-80 as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Carr, who entered the game averaging 26.5 points (No. 6 nationally), had only two points in the first half. Liam Robbins added 14 points and eight rebounds and freshman Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored a season-high 10 points for Minnesota. ynston Tabbs hit four 3-pointers and finished with 24 points for Boston College.