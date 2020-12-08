COVID-19 VACCINE: Republican lawmakers push bill to include teachers among those who get a vaccine first

(KTTC) -- As we continue to wait for a COVID-19 vaccine to become available, we're learning more about who will get the vaccine first once doses get distributed. However, there's a proposal to add to that priority group that currently includes health care professionals and long-term care residents.

Tuesday, Minnesota Senate and House Republicans unveiled a proposal wanting to add teachers to the list.

Republican lawmakers were joined by a teacher, mother and a student Tuesday to discuss the challenges they are facing with distance learning.

"This is not a fair way to learn," Anoka High School student Grant Higgins said.

Carey Smith is a mother and nurse practitioner who said she not only sees her children struggling but also her patients.

"My 14-year-old son is really struggling I can't monitor him on a daily basis when I'm in the clinic. I can't leave my patients during the day to check to see whether he's logged into the classroom," Smith said.

So Republicans announced a bill to allow teachers and school personnel to be considered essential.

"Teachers are so important. If we can offer them the opportunity to be vaccinated and get back in the classrooms maybe we can begin to catch up," said Rep. Sondra Erickson, (R) Princeton.

Rep. Tina Liebling, (DFL) Rochester, said she wants everyone to get vaccinated, but the guidance should come from both the state and federal government.

"This to me is another way to politicize now the vaccination process," Liebling said. "They have no expertise to decide who should get vaccines first."

However, there is one thing everyone can agree on.

"You can't learn through a screen the same way you can in-person," Higgins said.

Liebling added she wants everyone to be able to get the vaccine, and get kids back in school.