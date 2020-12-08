Cybersecurity firm FireEye says was hacked by nation state

MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) — Prominent cybersecurity firm FireEye says it was hacked by what it believes was a national government. The company said Tuesday that the attacker targeted and stole assessment tools that FireEye uses to test the its customers’ security and which mimic the methods used by hackers. It didn’t identify who it thought was responsible. The stolen “Red Team” tools could be dangerous in the wrong hands, though FireEye said there’s no indication they have been used. The company said it has developed countermeasures to protect its customers and others.