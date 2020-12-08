Execution staff have COVID-19 after inmate put to death

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the U.S. government rushes to complete executions in a pandemic before President Donald Trump leaves office, the Justice Department disclosed that eight staff members who took part in an execution last month tested positive for the coronavirus. And five of those staffers will take part in executions scheduled for this week. The disclosure that the execution team members had tested positive for the virus, in addition to the spiritual adviser of the inmate put to death, is furthering criticism from advocates and lawyers for inmates who say the Bureau of Prisons isn’t doing enough to stop the spread of exploding coronavirus cases behind bars.