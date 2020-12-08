Feds passed up chance to lock in more Pfizer vaccine doses

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump aims to take credit for the speedy development of forthcoming coronavirus vaccines, even as his administration is coming under scrutiny for failing to lock in a chance to buy millions of additional doses of one of the leading coronavirus vaccine contenders this summer. That decision could delay the delivery of a second batch of doses until manufacturer Pfizer fulfills other international contracts. The revelation comes on the eve of Trump’s plans to host a White House summit aimed at celebrating the expected approval of the first vaccine later this week. Officials from President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team were not invited.