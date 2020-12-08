First lady urges kindness during holiday clouded by pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump is encouraging people to perform small acts of kindness for one another during a holiday season clouded by the coronavirus pandemic. The first lady delivered that message during an appearance Tuesday at the Marine Toys for Tots annual toy drive in Washington, D.C. She noted that many people won’t get to spend time with loved ones in the coming weeks because of the coronavirus. Because of that, she says it’s more important than ever for people to be kind to one another during the holidays this year.