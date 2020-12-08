German states tighten virus rules as pandemic battle falters

BERLIN (AP) — Two German states are moving closer to a “hard lockdown.” Officials warned Tuesday that continued high coronavirus infections could overwhelm hospitals and that too many people were ignoring existing pandemic restrictions. The governor of Saxony announced that schools and most stores will close from Monday until Jan. 10, as the eastern state recorded weekly infection rates twice the national average. In neighboring Bavaria the governor announced tough new measures including a nighttime curfew, more home schooling and stricter border controls. The Robert Koch Institute reported 14,054 newly confirmed cases in the past 24 hours Tuesday, taking the total since the start of the outbreak to almost 1.2 million. The number of COVID-related deaths in the country rose by 423 to 19,342.