Indonesia conducts regional election during pandemic

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia is holding previously postponed regional elections despite concerns about doing so amid the ongoing pandemic. At least 105 million people were eligible to vote in Wednesday’s elections being held to choose nine governors, 37 mayors and 224 district chiefs across 270 regions. The polls were originally supposed to be held in September but were delayed because of the virus and the number of organizers who got sick. The vote comes just days after Indonesia recorded its highest daily increase in new virus cases since the pandemic began. The pandemic was impacting the logistics of voting. Masks were required for voters and poll workers. Polling stations opened earlier than usual and each voter was given a scheduled hour during which they could vote.