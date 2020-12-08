Investigators: Albert Lea building fire started by people

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) -- Following an investigation of Thursday's fire at a large building on Main Street W in Albert Lea, officials say the fire was started by human interaction.

According to a news release Tuesday afternoon, investigators say the building "had no power, gas, or utilities of any kind so human interaction was involved." Officials also say due to how much damage there was, they could not determine if that interaction was accidental or intentional.

The official cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

Albert Lea Fire Rescue was assisted by the Minnesota State Fire Marshals Investigation Team, the ATF Fire Investigation Team, and the Albert Lea Police Department.

A search by an ATF special cadaver dog team confirmed there was nobody trapped inside at the time of the fire.

The blaze caused $300,000 worth of damage.