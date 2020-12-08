Man whose arrest sparked Wisconsin protest pleads guilty

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man whose arrest last summer ignited a violent protest in downtown Madison has pleaded guilty to four misdemeanors and has been sentenced to time already spent behind bars. Twenty-nine-year-old Devonere Johnson entered the pleas Monday to resisting arrest, criminal damage to property and two counts of disorderly conduct in a plea deal with the Dane County district attorney. Johnson didn’t make a statement in court Monday, but said at an earlier hearing that he had learned self-control during his time in jail. Johnson’s arrest sparked a protest during which two statues on the Capitol grounds were toppled, an attempt to burn the City-County Building was made and a state senator was assaulted.