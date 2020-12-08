‘New start:’ Medics juggle surgery backlogs and virus fight

PARIS (AP) — Hospitals are increasingly grappling with giant backlogs of surgeries that were postponed when COVID-19 hit. To prevent the collapse of their public health systems, countries hard-hit by the virus in Europe prioritized virus patients and put off nonessential procedures, and even some essential ones. But doctors are now better able to treat virus patients and better equipped for the double challenge of fighting COVID-19 while also doing other medicine. So hospitals are now trying as best they can to catch up. One of the biggest hospitals in Paris this month reopened all 22 of its operating rooms. It is once again performing surgeries that were stopped during virus surges that pushed France’s death toll past 55,000.