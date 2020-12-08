Pandemic tames health care cost growth for some employers

Pandemic tames health care cost growth for some employersNew
The consulting firm Mercer says large U.S. employers saw their smallest health care cost increase in more than two decades due to COVID-19, and workers may benefit from that next year. Patients stayed home and out of doctor’s offices this year to avoid the global pandemic. That led to a nearly 2% cost hike for companies with 500 or more employees, Mercer found in a national survey. Those employers were expecting a 3.5% increase. The lowest cost increase since 1997 will help large employers avoid raising deductibles or doing other things to shift costs to workers in 2021.