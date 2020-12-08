People Who Care: Sharing Christmas in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- It's been said that Christmas is the spirit of giving, without a thought of getting.

For more than thirty years, Gail Sauter has been doing just that--giving during the holidays.

"It's always the same purpose," she says. "It's about helping kids in Olmsted County have a great Christmas."

As vice president of Christmas Anonymous, Gail is working to keep the mission alive. "We've never waivered. It's still all volunteer board."

There are a lot of volunteers who help make Christmas Anonymous possible. In fact, during an average year, more than a thousand people put in countless hours, organizing the toy collections, and distributing them to hundreds of families in the region.

Gail Sauter says, "These families have needs for food and shelter. And sometimes Christmas presents are the last things they can afford. We want all those kids to have the same experiences as other kids do."

It's an integral part of Gail's life--putting others first and making sure others have their Christmas dreams fulfilled for their families.

"Until we give away the toys--that's what makes Christmas for me, and I can shop for my own family. We want kids to experienc as other kids do."

And in the Christmas spirit of giving… that's often the best gift of all.