Q&A: Soderbergh on his ‘boat movie’ & the blockbuster’s fate

NEW YORK (AP) — Steven Soderbergh calls it “the boat movie” even though he’s not supposed to call it “the boat movie.” The Queen Mary 2, on which Soderbergh filmed the majority of his new film “Let Them All Talk,” is technically a ship, and a big one at that. The thought of making a movie on the $750-million ocean liner, during an eight-day Transatlantic crossing from New York to South Hampton, U.K., tickled Soderbergh. He shot much of “Let Them All Talk” while wheeling around the decks in a wheelchair, with a camera in his lap. The film stars Meryl Streep as an author traveling to receive an award, who brings along two friends and her nephew. It debuts Friday on HBO Max.