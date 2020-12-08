Reports: Former Iowa governor is Biden’s ‘top choice’ for US ag secretary

(KTTC) -- A former Iowa governor could be named secretary of agriculture once again.

On Monday, both Politico and Bloomberg reported President-elect Joe Biden is leaning toward naming Tom Vilsack to lead the USDA.

This would not be his first time serving as agriculture secretary. Vilsack, a Democrat, was in that role for the entire Obama administration. Before that, he was Iowa's governor from 1999 until 2007.

While the decision is not final, Politico reports that Vilsack is the top choice, with Biden looking to turn to the longtime ally with extensive policy experience.

Both outlets cited former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge and former North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp as other options under consideration.