Rochester’s Mayor Norton calls vaccine “a sign of hope”

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC)– Mayor Kim Norton expressed support for the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

Norton joined Gov. Tim Walz, The Minnesota Department of Health and three other mayors from Greater Minnesota, on a conference call, to discuss what the vaccine development means for cities across the state.

“I want to assure people that everyone is going to make sure that people stay safe and have a safe vaccine. That is a priority and has been for the people that develop it as well as those of us that are encouraging us to get the vaccine,” Norton said.

Norton said she will be ready to take the vaccine after it is given to priority groups.

“We will make certain that our health care providers and our vulnerable population are first in line. That we take care of them,” she said.

The state department of health said the first dose should be available the week of Christmas, but the general public will have to wait a few months.

Governor Walz wants Minnesotans to know that although the vaccine is here he doesn’t want people to stop following health precautions.

“Don’t let your guard down,” he said.

Norton said fatigue from the virus is impacting many communities, but she believes the vaccine will get us back to how things used to be.

“We know that the vaccine, the news today, is starting on that path. It’s a sign us hope,” she said.