Steven Soderbergh among producers of upcoming Academy Awards

Oscar-winning filmmaker Steven Soderbergh is going behind the scenes for the next Academy Awards. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Tuesday that Soderbergh, “Erin Brokovich” producer Stacey Sher and awards show veteran Jesse Collins have come on board to produce the 93rd Oscars telecast. Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson said that this upcoming show is “the perfect occasion for innovation and re-envisioning the possibilities for the awards show.” The 93rd Academy Awards were delayed two months because of the pandemic but will be televised live on ABC on April 25, 2021.