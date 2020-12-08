Sunny and mild Wednesday; active weather this weekend

Sunshine and mild conditions are expected across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures on Wednesday will jump into the upper 40s and even the lower 50s in some areas in NE Iowa. Warm Temperatures will continue on Thursday with highs in the middle and lower 40s with mostly sunny skies. Active weather finally moves into the Midwest Friday and Saturday.





The potential storm track of this next weather-maker continues to trend south. If the storm track continues to trend south, our chances for accumulating snowfall will continue to lower. Right now, guidance brings a moderate snowfall band through the central portion of Iowa right along I-80.

Confidence is growing with the potential track of this low-pressure system. We should have a good handle of the storm track by Wednesday morning and evening. Confidence is high with the timing of this system. Timing appears to be late Friday afternoon extending into Saturday morning. With the trends pushing the low farther and farther south, it will limit possible snowfall amounts. Right now, little to no accumulations are expected.

This weather-maker might not bring snowfall but it will bring in cooler temperatures into next week. Highs will be in the middle and lower 30s next week. Conditions will be much more seasonable through next Friday.

Nick