Top Saudi diplomat on 1st Sudan visit since al-Bashir ouster

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s official news agency says Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister has arrived in the capital Khartoum. Prince Faisal bin Farhan’s visit Tuesday is the first by the kingdom’s top diplomat since Sudan’s military overthrew former autocratic leader President Omar al-Bashir last year. Prince Faisal was set to meet with Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of Sudan’s sovereign council, and Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. Sudan is on a fragile path to democracy after a popular uprising led the military to overthrow al-Bashir in April 2019, after nearly three decades of rule. Sudan is part of a Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthi rebels since 2015.