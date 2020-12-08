Turkey orders 304 military detained over suspected coup ties

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has ordered the detention of 304 members of the military in an operation targeting the group the government claims to be behind a 2016 coup attempt. The state-run Anadolu news agency said Tuesday an investigation led by prosecutors in the western city of Izmir targeted suspects, including five colonels, in the army and air force across 50 provinces. More than 285 people were killed in the failed July 2016 coup attempt, which Ankara says was organized by the U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen. Gulen denys any involvement. A clampdown on his followers has seen 292,000 people detained, of which 96,000 have been jailed.