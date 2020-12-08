U.S. regulators post positive review of Pfizer vaccine data

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health regulators say in their initial review that the vaccine from Pfizer is 95% protective against COVID-19. The review posted online Tuesday by the Food and Drug Administration offers the world the first detailed look at the evidence behind the shot, which was co-developed with BioNTech. The FDA review comes before a Thursday meeting where a panel of independent experts will scrutinize the data and vote on whether to recommend use of the vaccine. The vote isn’t binding but the FDA usually follows the group’s guidance. A U.S. decision to allow use of the vaccine is expected within days.