An amazingly mild Wednesday, but colder days are ahead

Warm sunshine today

Warm air continues to build into the region today as our weather remains bright and tranquil between storm systems. An area of high pressure just to our north will keep our sky generally clear while generating just a light northwest breeze. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s across the local map this afternoon, that's an amazing 20 degrees above the seasonal average and more reminiscent of mid November than early December!

A pleasant Thursday

Mild air will hang around throughout our Thursday, but with a few more clouds, especially in the afternoon hours. Expect partly sunny skies with afternoon high temperatures in the mid-40s and a slightly gusty southwest breeze that will develop ahead of an approaching storm system. That system will graze the area to the northeast later in the day, keeping clouds around for the evening and overnight hours.

A colder, more wintry weekend

We'll have highs in the lower 30s this weekend.