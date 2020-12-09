Austin Police investigating 2 armed robberies

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -- Police in Austin are asking the public for information about two recent armed robberies.

According to a news release from the Austin Police Department on Wednesday, the first robbery happened on Sunday night at the Apollo III Gas Station located at 3011 Oakland Avenue W. Police said the incident happened at about 9:40 p.m. One suspect, armed with a knife that was about six inches long, threatened a cashier and stole money from the business.

Courtesy: Austin Police Department

The suspect reportedly ran away and hasn't been located or identified. The suspect was described as a white male who is about 6'2 and weighs about 200 pounds. He was described as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black Nike sweatpants, one red and one black glove and white shoes.

Police said the second incident happened on Tuesday at about 9 p.m. Austin Police reportedly responded to an armed robbery at the Dollar General at 101 4th St. SW. Police said a man threatened a cashier with a knife, and he and two other suspects stole money.

Police said the suspect who threatened the cashier is described as a black male who is heavy-set and about 5'10. A second suspect who was guarding the door is described as having a slender build by witnesses. Police believe the suspect was a white male based on security footage.

The third suspect who was checking the store for customers is described as a white male who was armed with a sword.

Courtesy: Austin Police Department

Police do not know if these two incidents are related. Anyone with information about either armed robbery is asked to contact law enforcement.