Biden cabinet, coronavirus relief take shape

(NBC News) President-elect Joe Biden is set to announce the first Black nominee for Secretary of Defense Secretary, retired General Lloyd Austin.

NBC News confirms two other high profile nominations are pending; Tom Vilsack will return as Agriculture Secretary and Congresswoman Marcia Fudge will head Housing and Urban Development.

Biden named his health team Tuesday, and repeated his promise to vaccinate 100 million Americans in his first 100 days in office.

On Capitol Hill, there is still no agreement on COVID-19 financial relief.

The White House has pitched deep cuts to unemployment, which Democrats rejected.

