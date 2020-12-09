Chinese Americans who served in WWII honored by Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is honoring thousands of Chinese Americans who served the United States in World War II. They served despite discrimination that included limits on how many Chinese people were allowed in the U.S. Nearly 20,000 people of Chinese ancestry served in the U.S. military during World War II, including about 40 percent who were not U.S. citizens due to laws such as the Chinese Exclusion Act. That law made it illegal for Chinese laborers to immigrate to America and limited the Chinese population in the U.S. For their service to the nation during the war, Chinese-American veterans were honored at a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony Wednesday.