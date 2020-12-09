Community helping Kenyon family after fire causes extensive damage to home

KENYON, Minn. (KTTC) -- A Kenyon family is without a home after a fire on Tuesday morning. But the community is letting them know they're not alone.

The family's home in the 500 Block of 5th Street is "likely a total loss," according to Kenyon Police Chief Lee Sjolander.

Neighbors saw the home's attic on fire around 11:45 a.m. They called one of the home's residents, who was in the basement and didn't know there was a fire. He escaped safely.

His mother and father, the other two residents, were not home at the time. Chief Sjolander said an electrical issue was likely the cause of the fire.

In the last 24 hours, Sjolander said community members have been dropping off food, bedding and towels at the city's police station. The Red Cross is also providing assistance to the family.

If you would like to drop off any supplies, the police station is located at 709 2nd Street in Kenyon.