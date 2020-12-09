DoorDash shares soar 78% in stock market debut

DoorDash shares soared 78% as the meal delivery service made its debut Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. The shares opened at $182 after the San Francisco-based company priced them at $102 each late Tuesday. The opening price valued the company, which is trading under the symbol DASH, at around $58 billion. Virus-induced lockdown orders and the closure of indoor dining have made meal delivery services indispensable for many restaurants and diners this year. That’s led to explosive growth for companies like DoorDash. The company hopes to keep the momentum going even if demand for food delivery eases in a post-pandemic world.