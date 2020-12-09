Former ‘The Voice’ contestant carols across Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Kat Perkins, the latest Minnesotan to rock it out on 'The Voice' was spreading some holiday cheer in Rochester Wednesday.

For one day only she went to driveways across the city to sing carols from her van turned makeshift stage.

"When the pandemic hit we really wanted to find a way to reimagine our lives as musicians and spread joy around the state of Minnesota," said Perkins. "So, we came up with curbside concerts and now for the holidays we turned it over to curbside caroling."

Kat Perkins singing in Rochester driveway

Perkins was on season 6 of 'The Voice.' On the show, she turned three chairs and made it all the way to the finals as part of Adam Levine's team.