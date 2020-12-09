Helicopter crash in French Alps: 5 killed, 1 injured

PARIS (AP) — French authorities say five members of a mountain rescue team have been killed and a sixth has been seriously injured in a helicopter crash in the French Alps. The helicopter was carrying the team on a training mission in the Savoie region on Tuesday evening. The helicopter came down at an altitude of 1,800 meters (5,905 feet), the prefecture of Savoie said in a statement. The surviving crew member was able to give the alert. He has been transported to a hospital in the city of Grenoble. An investigation has been opened into the circumstances of the crash.