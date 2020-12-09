ICC closes probe into abuse of Iraqis by British troops

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor is closing a preliminary probe into allegations of killings and torture of Iraqi prisoners by British troops from 2003-2008 and will not open a full-scale investigation because U.K. authorities have also investigated the same cases. The global court only takes on cases of crimes against humanity, war crimes and other serious international offenses if a member state is unwilling or unable to investigate them. Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said Wednesday her office has confirmed that there is “a reasonable basis to believe that members of the British armed forces committed the war crimes of wilful killing, torture, inhuman/cruel treatment, outrages upon personal dignity, and rape and/or other forms of sexual violence.”