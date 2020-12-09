Idaho health board meeting halted after ‘intense protests’

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho public health officials abruptly ended a meeting Tuesday after the Boise mayor and chief of police said intense protests outside the health department building — as well as outside some health officials’ homes — were threatening public safety. The request from Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and local police came after one health board member, Ada County Commissioner Diana Lachiondo, tearfully interrupted the online meeting to say she had to rush home to be with her child because protesters were banging outside her front door. The board had been expected to vote on a four-county mask mandate in Idaho’s most populated region. Police arrested one protester and said they are seeking arrest warrants for others.