Iowa posts 123 more deaths as state prepares for vaccine

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) -- Public health records say Iowa has added another 123 coronavirus related deaths boosting the state's death toll to 3,021.

The count continued to grow as hospitalization rates, although significantly lower than a week ago, remain high with 900 people hospitalized Wednesday and 111 COVID-19 patients admitted in the previous 24 hours.

Iowa Department of Public Health is transitioning to a new method of counting deaths that has the potential add several hundred more cases to the state's total.

The daily number of positive cases has decreased since Nov. 17. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say that over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has decreased by about 39%.

By DAVID PITT

Associated Press