Local church plans creative drive-thru Nativity display

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- An area church wants to share the spirit of Christmas with a special drive-through event.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Rochester and surrounding areas usually has an indoor event that features 250 Nativity scenes from all over the world. The celebration also includes live music, food and various family activities.

The event was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the church still wanted to tell the story of the Nativity. They decided to create a drive-thru event that resembles a "scavenger hunt."

It's set up so people can drive to seven different stations on display in people's yards throughout the city. Each station has a different part of the Nativity. At each station, people take a card that tells them where to go next.

People finish at the final Nativity scene at the church on Viola Heights Drive Northeast.

Organizers said they want to try to give people peace and hope during a difficult time.

"It's given as a gift to the community," said Melanie Fillmore, The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Rochester communications director. "The idea behind is so the community can come and feel the miracle of Christ's birth for them. I think that we wanted to achieve the same thing this year, too. Just in a different way."

The displays are lit up at night and some have special treats at them like candy canes. The Winona and La Crosse churches are holding the same event. It runs through Christmas Day. For more information, visit their website.