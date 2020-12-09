Mayo experts talk COVID-19 vaccine

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Mayo Clinic in Rochester is one of the hub facilities for vaccine distribution in Minnesota. FDA approval is expected Thursday.

As the vaccine is distributed, the clinic will receive large shipments and place the doses in ultra-cold freezers. From there, the vaccine will be sent to smaller facilities in the region.

While the distribution plan is ready to go, some may be concerned about how safe the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are.

"The vaccines are both overall quite safe," said Dr. Melanie Swift, Mayo Clinic Occupational Medicine.

"The side effect profile would be very similar. The effectiveness is almost identical from what we have seen," said Dr. Abinash Virk, Mayo Clinic Pediatric Infectious Diseases.

Still, there are some people who the FDA might say should not get the vaccine. Pregnant women might be in that group.

There are also some unknowns like if more than two doses will be needed. We're told its possible booster shots might be required for ongoing immunity.

Despite the excitement and anticipation that comes with this new weapon against COVID-19, it will still be a few months before the general public gets vaccinated.

"We could probably start vaccinating our communities some time probably in February [or] March," said Virk.