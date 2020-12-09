Mechanic: ‘Everything perfect’ before fatal WWII plane crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The only surviving crew member of a World War II-era bomber that crashed in Connecticut last year, killing seven people, told investigators that “everything was perfect” before takeoff and he doesn’t understand what went wrong. That’s according to documents made public Wednesday by the National Transportation Safety Board, which is still investigating the cause of the crash at Bradley International Airport north of Hartford. The plane crashed after the pilot reported engine problem and tried to land. The plane’s mechanic, Mitchell Melton, told investigators there was trouble starting two of the engines that morning, but he got them running and everything seemed good.