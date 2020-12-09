Skip to Content

Michigan’s top court spikes election lawsuit by Trump allies

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has rejected an unprecedented request to take control of ballots and ballot boxes from the Nov. 3 election and appoint someone to investigate claims of vote-counting fraud in Detroit. The order was 4-3, with a Republican-nominated justice, Elizabeth Clement, joining three Democrats in throwing out the lawsuit. The case was filed days after the State Board of Canvassers certified Joe Biden’s 154,000-vote Michigan victory over President Donald Trump. It was another lawsuit aimed at upsetting the election. Three conservative justices said they at least wanted to hear arguments.  

