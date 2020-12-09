Pentagon set to begin COVID-19 vaccinations on small scale

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon has decided that most of its initial doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be used to immunize defense health care workers and emergency services personnel at 16 sites around the United States and overseas. Vaccinations will be voluntary at first. Pentagon officials say that once the Food and Drug Administration gives its “emergency use authorization,” the military will start giving shots within a day or two. Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman says the Defense Department’s initial allocation of Pfizer vaccine will be slightly fewer than 44,000 doses. He says vaccinations could become mandatory once the vaccine is fully licensed.