School Board votes to suspend RPS superintendent for 5 days due to plagiarized letter

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Rochester School Board has voted to suspend the superintendent of Rochester Public Schools for five days after he sent a plagiarized letter to staff before Thanksgiving.

The Rochester School Board unanimously voted on Tuesday to suspend RPS Superintendent Michael Muñoz without pay for five days, or to reduce his salary by an equal amount, according to a statement from RPS.

Parts of that letter of appreciation Muñoz sent to staff ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday were determined to be plagiarized from educational leaders in other parts of the country.

The School Board is also reportedly directing Muñoz to meet with members of the board to "develop a public restorative practices plan that is part of his discipline. The letter of suspension and the restorative practices plan will be available to the public when they are completed."

Prior to this announcement, Muñoz had apologized to staff in an email after the incident, saying in part, "I can tell you that I am committed to rebuild your confidence and trust in me every single day. I will learn from this mistake and be a better leader and person moving forward."

RPS released the following statement about the decision: