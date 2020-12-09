Siberians fight the pandemic by giving weary doctors a lift

IRKUTSK, Russia (AP) — Record-breaking numbers of coronavirus infections are straining Russia’s health care system to its limits and doctors across the country have been inundated with demands for house calls for infectious people isolating at home. Many have had to walk to those appointments, since their clinics do not have enough cars. The situation in the Siberian city of Irkutsk changed when a group of volunteers came to the rescue, offering the simple service of driving medical workers to house visits. Vadim Kostenko, 37-year-old local entrepreneur who came up with the idea, says doctors are able to visit 70% more patients now that they have someone to drive them.